How Many Of Bruce Willis' Kids Act And Where Have You Seen Them?
Bruce Willis might have played a tough guy in movies, but in his personal life, he's surrounded by feminine energy. Between his two marriages, Willis has five daughters, three with ex-wife Demi Moore and two with his current wife, model Emma Heming. All three of Willis and Moore's kids have appeared in their parents' films, and the former couple's eldest child, Rumer, has gone on to have a solid career as an actress and performer in her own right, and his youngest children, Evelyn and Mabel, have yet to appear on screen.
Willis and Moore married in 1987, and in the 13 years the two stars were together, they raised Rumer (born in 1988), Scout (born in 1991), and Tallulah (born in 1994). The now-ex-couple chose to bring their girls up away from the spotlight, doing so in Moore's hometown of Hailey, Idaho, but Willis' three oldest children still found their way into Hollywood through their parents' work — and later, through their own interests and passions.
Rumer Willis has been acting since she was a kid and is still performing today
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's oldest child, Rumer Willis, is by far the most experienced actor of their three daughters and has the most extensive resume, with 45 credited projects as of this writing. Rumer made her on-camera debut as a 7-year-old in the 1995 dramedy "Now and Then," a film about four 12-year-old friends growing up together in a small town in 1970. Moore co-starred in the film, playing the grown-up version of Gaby Hoffman's character, Samantha, and Rumer had a small part as Angela Albertson, Samantha's sister.
During the next decade, Rumer acted in two of her father's projects. In 2000, she appeared in an uncredited role in the comedy "The Whole Nine Yards," and in 2005, she was cast as her father's daughter, Amanda Talley, in the crime drama "Hostage."
Rumer's first major role came in 2008 when she was cast as Joanne in the Anna Faris comedy, "The House Bunny." Throughout the mid-aughts, she enjoyed a string of one-episode roles on TV shows, which culminated in 2009 when she booked a 10-episode arc on the CW show "90210."
Rumer's biggest TV job came in 2017 when she was hired for a major role on the Fox drama "Empire." Her character, Tory Ash, was a musician with addiction issues, and Rumer appeared in 22 episodes of the series between 2017 and 2018. A year later, Rumer booked a small part in Quentin Tarantino's prestige film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
Scout Willis dabbled in acting as a child
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's second-born child, Scout Willis, also dabbled in acting, but only as a child and in her parents' movies. When she was 4 years old, Scout appeared in her mother's film "The Scarlet Letter," which premiered in 1995. The movie is an adaptation of Nathaniel Hawthorne's classic novel, and Moore starred in the lead role as Hester Prynne opposite Gary Oldman and Robert Duvall. Scout played the role of Hester's daughter, Pearl.
In 1999, she appeared as an unnamed young girl in the Willis comedy "Breakfast of Champions," a film about a wealthy car dealer and his dysfunctional family. In 2001, when she was 10 years old, Scout made her final appearance on film in her father's crime comedy movie, "Bandits." A film about two bank robbers who fall for the woman they've taken hostage, Willis appears in the film alongside Billy Bob Thornton and Cate Blanchett. Scout is credited in the role of Monica Miller.
Although Scout hasn't acted since childhood, she has experimented with other facets of the entertainment industry. In 2012, she worked in the costume department on the Wes Anderson movie "Moonrise Kingdom," which starred her father. She is also credited as working for the music department on the movie "The Whisper Network," which is currently in post-production.
Tallulah Willis also appeared in her parents' films
Like her older sister Scout, Tallulah Willis' acting resume is short and consists solely of projects involving her parents. As an infant, Tallulah made her film debut in "The Scarlet Letter" where she played the baby version of Hester Prynne's daughter Pearl.
In 2001, she appeared alongside Scout as one of the Miller daughters in "Bandits." At 10 years old, she was cast as Buttercup Scout in Bruce Willis' movie "The Whole Ten Yards," a sequel to 2000's "The Whole Nine Yards."
Tallulah's acting career may have been short-lived, but she followed in her sister Scout's footsteps and tried out the music side of the business. In 2013, she is credited as having worked in the music department for Tyler, the Creator's video for his song "Tamale."
The founder of a fashion line called Wyllis, Tallulah has also been open about struggling with anorexia in her 20s. During an appearance on "The Drew Barrymore Show," she explained that she is in recovery from her eating disorder and is currently focusing on rebuilding her relationships with her family.