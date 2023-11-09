How Many Of Bruce Willis' Kids Act And Where Have You Seen Them?

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's oldest child, Rumer Willis, is by far the most experienced actor of their three daughters and has the most extensive resume, with 45 credited projects as of this writing. Rumer made her on-camera debut as a 7-year-old in the 1995 dramedy "Now and Then," a film about four 12-year-old friends growing up together in a small town in 1970. Moore co-starred in the film, playing the grown-up version of Gaby Hoffman's character, Samantha, and Rumer had a small part as Angela Albertson, Samantha's sister.

During the next decade, Rumer acted in two of her father's projects. In 2000, she appeared in an uncredited role in the comedy "The Whole Nine Yards," and in 2005, she was cast as her father's daughter, Amanda Talley, in the crime drama "Hostage."

Rumer's first major role came in 2008 when she was cast as Joanne in the Anna Faris comedy, "The House Bunny." Throughout the mid-aughts, she enjoyed a string of one-episode roles on TV shows, which culminated in 2009 when she booked a 10-episode arc on the CW show "90210."

Rumer's biggest TV job came in 2017 when she was hired for a major role on the Fox drama "Empire." Her character, Tory Ash, was a musician with addiction issues, and Rumer appeared in 22 episodes of the series between 2017 and 2018. A year later, Rumer booked a small part in Quentin Tarantino's prestige film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."