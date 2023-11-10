Where Is Blue Bloods Actually Filmed?
It's no secret that "Blue Bloods" takes place in New York and follows a multigenerational family of law enforcement professionals who have helped keep the city safe for decades. But some may not realize that the police procedural starring Tom Selleck is actually filmed in the Big Apple.
To provide fans with an authentic experience, the show films mostly on location in New York City. Everywhere from the East Village to Staten Island to Queens to the city's surrounding suburbs have made appearances on the show. Fans can even get a glimpse of the exterior of the Reagan house seen before the infamous dinner scenes if they find themselves in the Bay Ridge neighborhood of Brooklyn.
When it comes to parts that are shot in a studio, like inside the police station or around the Reagan family dinner table, the series also calls New York home. A post on X from Paramount+ confirmed that the show's soundstages and offices can be found in Brooklyn. The filming locations are undeniably an intricate part of the series, especially considering how the cast of "Blue Bloods" feels about shooting in New York.
Blue Bloods stars are big fans of New York
It's pretty clear that the cast members have their own personal reasons for why they think filming in New York is a vital part of the "Blue Bloods" experience. Tom Selleck, who plays Frank Reagan, feels the location is more than just the area that makes up the Reagan's home and jurisdiction. "New York City, I think, is a central character in the show," Selleck said in an interview with Sky. "That we shoot it on the streets of New York is really important." But in addition to making up a substantial part of the narrative as more than just a place on the map, New York City has been an ideal job location for some.
Will Estes, who plays Jamie Reagan, has expressed in the past that one of the most enjoyable parts of his job is being able to work in the Big Apple. "The best part about filming in New York City is the city itself. It's one of the most alive places in the world. It's so fun to get out on the streets and shoot and meet people," Estes said in a video on the "Blue Bloods" YouTube channel. "It's pretty much nonstop excitement."
Bridget Moynahan, who stars as Erin Reagan, also pointed out the benefits of working in New York instead of Hollywood. "It gives all of us here the freedom to have a life with our families," Moynahan revealed in an interview with Glamour. "I've fortunately been able to raise my son in New York City because of this show. That's a win."
Based on all accounts, filming "Blue Bloods" in New York has not only provided an excellent work environment but also helped ensure an authentic experience that keeps viewers coming back for more.