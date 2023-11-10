Where Is Blue Bloods Actually Filmed?

It's pretty clear that the cast members have their own personal reasons for why they think filming in New York is a vital part of the "Blue Bloods" experience. Tom Selleck, who plays Frank Reagan, feels the location is more than just the area that makes up the Reagan's home and jurisdiction. "New York City, I think, is a central character in the show," Selleck said in an interview with Sky. "That we shoot it on the streets of New York is really important." But in addition to making up a substantial part of the narrative as more than just a place on the map, New York City has been an ideal job location for some.

Will Estes, who plays Jamie Reagan, has expressed in the past that one of the most enjoyable parts of his job is being able to work in the Big Apple. "The best part about filming in New York City is the city itself. It's one of the most alive places in the world. It's so fun to get out on the streets and shoot and meet people," Estes said in a video on the "Blue Bloods" YouTube channel. "It's pretty much nonstop excitement."

Bridget Moynahan, who stars as Erin Reagan, also pointed out the benefits of working in New York instead of Hollywood. "It gives all of us here the freedom to have a life with our families," Moynahan revealed in an interview with Glamour. "I've fortunately been able to raise my son in New York City because of this show. That's a win."

Based on all accounts, filming "Blue Bloods" in New York has not only provided an excellent work environment but also helped ensure an authentic experience that keeps viewers coming back for more.