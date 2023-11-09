The Dogs In Chewy's Peanut Butter Box Commercial Explained

Talking animals are always going to be an ingredient for success. Pet brand Chewy realized this when it announced in 2022 a new promotional campaign called "Chatty Pets." This would result in a series of commercials featuring animals talking to one another about Chewy products, with arguably the most popular to emerge being the one titled "Giorgio and Ralph," affectionately known as the Chewy peanut butter box commercial.

The ad sees a small dog, Giorgio, and a big dog, Ralph, looking out a window to see a Chewy package out front. The big dog is excited that the peanut butter box has arrived, while the small dog has to explain that it's actually prescription medication their mom puts peanut butter on so that they'll take their pills. Either way, they're getting peanut butter, which is enough reason to celebrate.

For anyone wondering what kind of dog is in the Chewy peanut butter box commercial, there's some clarity on one. A press release from Chewy published by Business Wire explains, "Giorgio, a 3-pound Chihuahua with an ego 10 times his size, and Ralph, a 200-pound gregarious fellow, are an unlikely canine duo." Giorgio is clearly a Chihuahua in the commercial, while Ralph looks like he could be a St. Bernard or an English Mastiff. He could even be a mix of the two, but what's most important is that the ad nailed the dynamic between small and big dogs.