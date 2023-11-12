The Marvels Director Nia DaCosta Wants To Unite Two X-Men Heroes Next

Following her admirable contribution to the Candyman franchise, director Nia DaCosta has been on the rise. In the "Captain Marvel" sequel, "The Marvels," the filmmaker reunites with "Candyman" actor Teyonah Parris in her first collaboration with Marvel. After the 2019 film, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) returns to fight alongside Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Parris). Making history as Marvel's first official female ensemble hero team-up, the film could be a precursor to an X-Men movie of DaCosta's dreams. In a one-on-one interview, Jake Hamilton asked the director her thoughts on directing an X-Men installment.

"I really like Scott Summers and Storm together," DaCosta noted. "Their dynamic as like fighting over who should be the head of the X-Men has always been really fun for me to read in the Chris Claremont run." If "The Marvels" director were to direct an X-Men film, depicting this power struggle would be at the top of her list. Claremont was heavily influential; he's the writer behind stories such as "Days of Future Past." DaCosta refers to the writer's arc where Storm and Scott are leaders of their own teams of mutants. This dynamic was sadly lacking in the 20th Century Fox films, as Storm (Halle Berry) and Cyclops (James Marsden) were heavily sidelined. DaCosta's desired film may not be in the cards yet, but she did have a hand in bringing some of the X-Men lore to screen.