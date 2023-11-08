What Happened To Sage Stallone? Inside The Tragic Death Of Sylvester Stallone's Son

On November 3, Netflix dropped a documentary titled "Sly" about Sylvester Stallone's career in Hollywood. Partway through the film, he discusses his first son, Sage Stallone, who died unexpectedly at 36 years old in 2012.

According to a CNN report about the incident published after news of his death became public, a coroner determined its cause to be a heart attack resulting from a case of atherosclerosis, which describes hardening of the arteries. Before this official determination, the suddenness of the tragedy had some outsiders speculating that drug use was at fault.

"I am imploring people to respect my wonderfully talented son's memory and feel compassion for his loving mother, Sasha [Czack], because this agonizing loss will be felt for the rest of our lives. Sage was our first child and the center of our universe and I am humbly begging for all to have my son's memory and soul left in peace," Sylvester Stallone in response to such speculation.

Coroners, in fact, found no illicit drugs in his system. Perhaps in part because of the negative and undeserved attention, Stallone has seldom discussed his son with the media after the incident. In "Sly," however, he broaches the subject in a rare act of transparency, and ultimately colors their relationship in an even more tragic light.