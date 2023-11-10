Does Omni-Man Die In The Invincible Comic Book Series?

Omni-Man is one of the most powerful characters in the "Invincible" comic book universe, a superhuman who, at times, appears to be unstoppable. However, despite seeming invincible himself, Omni-Man does eventually die.

In "Invincible" (by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, Ryan Ottley, Rus Wooton, and Bill Crabtree), Omni-Man goes from being one of the most respected and beloved heroes on Earth to one of its primary enemies. Secretly working on behalf of the Viltrumites, a group of mighty planetary conquerors, Omni-Man eventually betrays his son Mark, his wife Debbie, and the rest of the world to continue his alien race's mission to rebuild their empire through conquest.

Omni-Man's Viltrumite-based powers make him a true force to be reckoned with, allowing him to take down powerful heroes including the Guardians of the Globe, Invincible, and other aliens. However, Omni-Man eventually sees the error of his ways and turns against the Viltrum Empire. In "Invincible" #141, Omni-Man battles the Grand Regent Thragg, one of the strongest Viltrumites, in a last stand to take down the conquerors he once sided with. Thragg ends up ripping Omni-Man into pieces, damaging his heart, and forcing his healing factor to stop working. Invincible then kills Thragg and is saved by Allen the Alien, preventing his own demise. In his last conversation with his son, Omni-Man pleads for Mark to show the Viltrumies compassion and help them transform from angry warriors to a peaceful race. Omni-Man dies, admitting Mark changed him and declaring that he can change the Viltrumites, too.