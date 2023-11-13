The Garfield Movie Trailer Reveals Chris Pratt In His Best Voiceover Yet

"Garfield" as a franchise has never been one for deep, complex narratives and it's clear from the first trailer for "The Garfield Movie" that the film's biggest priority is stuffing itself with silly gags and zingy punchlines. Nonetheless, the movie does seem to be adding a little more substance to the tried-and-true "Garfield" formula. Not only are the usual players of Jon and Odie in this film, but Garfield's dad shows up, and he's voiced by none other than Samuel L. Jackson. The highlight, though, is unquestionably Chris Pratt. While Pratt doesn't attempt to change his voice much for Garfield, it's noticeable how well he fits the part.

Jackson and Pratt are not the only bit of star talent to show up in the trailer either. This early look emphasizes that the animated flick's cast is packed with recognizable names, including Nicholas Hoult, Cecily Strong, Brett Goldstein, and Ving Rhames. Then, there's the matter of the leading cat's new voice. Fans finally hear their first taste of Chris Pratt as the new voice of Garfield, and it's sure to split audiences the same way that Pratt's Mario did in 2023 with "The Super Mario Bros. Movie."

The trailer also reconfirms that the near-decade-long wait for "The Garfield Movie" is very nearly at an end. The film is slated for release on May 24, 2024.