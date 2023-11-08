The Curse Of Oak Island Season 11: Rick & Marty Lagina Break A Record In Episode 1

The premiere of "The Curse of Oak Island" Season 11 is a big deal for numismatology fans (as well as those looking for a new five-dollar-word to add to their vocabulary).

In Season 11, Episode 1, "On the Money" (which aired Tuesday night on the History Channel), the Lagina brothers team up with metal detection expert Gary Drayton to find not one, not two, but three different coins in a single morning's search of Lot 5. "I think this is a record," marveled Marty Lagina. "Three coins in one morning, and all of them peculiar and perhaps ancient. These are potentially major league finds."

The first of the three coins discovered — initially suspected by Marty Lagina and Gary Drayton to be of Roman origin, based on the "hand-hammered" look — was approximately just 30 yards from where half of a broken Roman coin was found a year earlier. These three coins weren't even the only ones found in the Season 11 premiere, as Drayton and diver Tony Sampson discover two more on separate excursions. Though provincial law temporarily prevents the extraction and study of Sampson's submerged coin (which he theorizes generally could be Chinese in origin), the four other coins were taken to numismatist Sandy Campbell — who confirmed that yet another record was broken during this episode.