Loki Season 2: Marvel's Victor Timely Was Inspired By A Real Person

Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors) has taken many forms since arriving in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The first multiversal variant fans meet is He Who Remains, who oversees the Sacred Timeline in his Citadel at the End of Time before being killed by Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" introduces several other takes on Kang from across the Multiverse, from Immortus to Rama-Tut. Finally, the film's post-credits scene brings in Victor Timely, a brilliant inventor and con artist who's plucked from the 19th century during "Loki" Season 2 to help fix the Temporal Loom.

While Timely is based on the character of the same name from Marvel Comics, the influences on the MCU rendition don't end there. According to one of the directors behind "Loki" Season 2, Kasra Farahani, Timely is also based on the real historical figure Granville Woods. "He was a Black inventor from the [sic] exactly the era Timely would have lived, who invented so many amazing things. He was constantly having his patents challenged by other prominent inventors," he told Variety, mentioning that Woods even crossed paths with Thomas Edison, whom he beat in multiple courtroom battles over patents the latter tried to claim. To say that Woods left his mark on history long before "Loki" came to be would be a massive understatement.