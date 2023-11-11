Divergent: What Happened To Zoe Kravitz's Christina?
Depending on who you ask, the incomplete "Divergent" film series was either the death knell for the young adult dystopian fiction genre or a harbinger of its impending demise. The franchise managed to crank out three of its four planned installments before audiences stopped coming out and the studios pulled the plug. Since Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate's cinematic adaptation of Veronica Roth's trilogy — yes, "Divergent" fell prey to the two-part finale curse — never made it across the finish line, screen-exclusive fans were left with a long list of unanswered questions, such as what happened to Christina (Zoe Kravitz).
Like most of the main cast of "Divergent," Christina is a member of
Gryffindor Dauntless. She joins up when Beatrice "Tris" Prior (Shailene Woodley) does and, together, they fashion a sturdy friendship built on indomitable strength and ruthless competition. In "Allegiant," the last released film in the series, Christina accompanies Tris, Tobias "Four" Eaton (Theo James), and Caleb Prior (Ansel Elgort) on their quest for freedom that ultimately sees them expose the Bureau of Genetic Welfare for practicing nonconsensual eugenics experiments on the people of Chicago.
The movie ends with the courageous heroes mostly successful. While their mission is not complete, they've paved the way for what's to come — it's surprisingly upbeat for a cliffhanger, all things considered. Roth's third novel, however, ends on a less cheery note, as Tris sacrifices herself to save Caleb. It leaves the first-person-present narration without a POV character, which fans found ... jarring. It also left lover boy Four without a romantic interest. In the epilogue, Christina and Four form a bond over their shared loss of Tris. In "We Can Be Mended: A Divergent Story," Roth's follow-up short story, the two become a full-blown couple.
Would Ascendant have followed Veronica Roth's canon?
There's no guarantee that the final project in Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate's adaptation of the "Divergent" series, which would have covered the last few chapters of Veronica Roth's "Allegiant" under the title "Ascendant," would have adhered to Roth's canon. "Ascendant" began its life as a Part 2 without Roth's consent before it was downgraded to a television movie ... before it was downgraded again to a television show ... before it was canceled altogether. While Roth was not allowed the final say on these changes, she was at least kept informed, which is more than the onscreen talent can say. Both Shailene Woodley and Miles Teller have gone on the record to say that they learned about the cancellation the same way that fans did.
It's important to dredge up these little factoids because it paints a picture of what the studios were willing to do. If Summit and Lionsgate were dead-set on reworking "Ascendant" over and over until something wallet-friendly stuck, how do you think they would have handled Tris' controversial death? They changed plenty of other things from Roth's original narrative, and with that in mind, it's not unlikely that Tris would've survived her epic sacrifice play so that she and Four could've lived happily ever after for the ticket-purchasing audiences. And where would that leave Christina? Who knows ... but her ending would've been unrecognizable, maybe even nonexistent.