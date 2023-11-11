Divergent: What Happened To Zoe Kravitz's Christina?

Depending on who you ask, the incomplete "Divergent" film series was either the death knell for the young adult dystopian fiction genre or a harbinger of its impending demise. The franchise managed to crank out three of its four planned installments before audiences stopped coming out and the studios pulled the plug. Since Summit Entertainment and Lionsgate's cinematic adaptation of Veronica Roth's trilogy — yes, "Divergent" fell prey to the two-part finale curse — never made it across the finish line, screen-exclusive fans were left with a long list of unanswered questions, such as what happened to Christina (Zoe Kravitz).

Like most of the main cast of "Divergent," Christina is a member of Gryffindor Dauntless. She joins up when Beatrice "Tris" Prior (Shailene Woodley) does and, together, they fashion a sturdy friendship built on indomitable strength and ruthless competition. In "Allegiant," the last released film in the series, Christina accompanies Tris, Tobias "Four" Eaton (Theo James), and Caleb Prior (Ansel Elgort) on their quest for freedom that ultimately sees them expose the Bureau of Genetic Welfare for practicing nonconsensual eugenics experiments on the people of Chicago.

The movie ends with the courageous heroes mostly successful. While their mission is not complete, they've paved the way for what's to come — it's surprisingly upbeat for a cliffhanger, all things considered. Roth's third novel, however, ends on a less cheery note, as Tris sacrifices herself to save Caleb. It leaves the first-person-present narration without a POV character, which fans found ... jarring. It also left lover boy Four without a romantic interest. In the epilogue, Christina and Four form a bond over their shared loss of Tris. In "We Can Be Mended: A Divergent Story," Roth's follow-up short story, the two become a full-blown couple.