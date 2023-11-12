Who Plays The Woman With Allergies In The GEICO Commercial?
GEICO Insurance definitely knows how to find humor in life's little accidents. Whether it involves making puns about home repairs that sometimes involve hosting Animal from "The Muppet Show" in one's attic or Pinocchio dealing with a parking ticket he can afford to pay off thanks to switching his car insurance, its string of ads knows how to make the simple things in life seem funny. Their "Stuffy" nose commercial, which features a woman (Jenna Jimenez) beautifully dressed walking through a meadow filled with flowers, is no exception.
Building off of the premise that getting GEICO insurance is an incredibly easy thing, like having allergies triggered in a springtime meadow, the commercial shows the character walking through the flowers, her nose red and stuffed up. She laments the entire situation, complaining about all of the things she can no longer smell and taste. She blames the ragweed for making her life miserable before falling to her knees, crying out her frustration to the mellow skies. Unfortunately, the ragweed pollen they produce has given her such a severe case of ragweed with incredible ease.
Jenna Jimenez, meanwhile, is fairly new to the acting scene, with only a few roles under her belt before this GEICO ad launched her to fame.
Jenna Jimenez has a number of independent film roles under her belt
Jenna Jimenez hasn't been in a high number of projects prior to her appearance as GEICO's allergy-suffering maiden, but she does have one major reality show credit under her belt; she appeared in Season 1 and Season 2 of the Discovery Kids reality show "Endurance." She was part of the Gray Team and made it all the way to Episode 4 during Season 1 and during Season 2 she made it all the way to the finale as part of the Brown Team, co-winning the season along with teammate Max DeLeo.
In terms of acting, Jimenez has since appeared in a series of short films such as "Gretch & Tim" and "Ain't Easy." Her latest role was in the film "A.E.S.O.P" as Betty in 2019.
You can follow her adventures through her social media; she has a rarely-used X, formerly known as Twitter, and a much-more frequently updated Instagram, where she maintains a very frank presence and sometimes advertises a friend's brand of natural deodorant, Tia Jenna. Whether it's speaking frankly about parenting, sharing unusual selfies or talking about her travels, she fearlessly shares her life journey there. And that's nothing to sneeze at.