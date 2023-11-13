Bryan Cranston Got Cast In A Death-Defying Mars Bar Commercial - By Lying

Long before Bryan Cranston climbed to the top of Hollywood's A-list with his riveting turn as methamphetamine kingpin Walter White in the classic crime series "Breaking Bad," the actor had to scale another mountainous gig that actually put his life in peril.

Cranston admitted in a 2017 interview with "Conan" host Conan O'Brien that as a young actor looking for any kind of showbiz break, he fibbed about having special skills required for a Mars bar commercial he did in 1983. Cranston landed the tasty gig that touted Mars' roasted almonds bar not because he had an affinity for the famed chocolate brand, but rather for saying he had experience in an activity that would take him to towering heights. "My agent called me one day and said, 'Have you ever rappelled off a mountain?' and I go, 'Oh yeah! Oh yeah!' Who hasn't? Absolutely,'" Cranston told O'Brien.

Cranston said his agent then told him about a Mars candy bar commercial where the company wanted to show off the California lifestyle, which for some reason involved rappelling and mountain climbing. He recalled the conversation with his agent where he said, "'Oh, yeah, I've done it a thousand times,' which [in reality is something] I never even wanted to, do let alone do it."

As Cranston soon discovered, saying he had climbing and rappelling experience was merely his first step in completing the rigorous requirements for the commercial.