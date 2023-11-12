Rick And Morty: Does Rick Sanchez Love Birdperson?
One thing that makes Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland/Ian Cardoni) from "Rick and Morty" such an interesting character is how he presents himself as a nihilist who believes nothing matters but still inexplicably cares for those around him. This compassion extends beyond his immediate family and toward his close friends, especially Birdperson (Dan Harmon). Throughout the show, the two are presented as long-time buddies, but things get taken to another level in Season 5, Episode 8 — "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort."
In it, Rick goes inside Birdperson's memories to try to retrieve him and, in essence, bring him back to life the way he was before being corrupted by the Galactic Federation. We see a pivotal moment in their friendship at the Battle of Blood Ridge, where Rick offers to take Birdperson to any reality he wants so that they can continue being together. Birdperson refuses, and Rick doesn't take this well. A memory version of Rick confronts the real Rick, asking him why he would risk so much for him. The actual Rick responds, "Because you love him," with "you" referring to himself.
Many fans may then ask, "Does Rick love Birdperson?" He obviously loves him as a friend, but does Rick feel romantic love toward him? It appears to be the case, although Rick telling a version of his past self that "You love him" may suggest that he had feelings for Birdperson at one time but perhaps doesn't any longer. However, seeing the lengths Rick goes to in order to save Birdperson makes it seem like he still loves him very much.
Rick's love for Birdperson may explain his actions earlier in the series
There's a great deal of evidence Rick Sanchez feels romantic love toward Birdperson. First and foremost, it's important to look at the title of the episode where Rick saves him — "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort." This is a play on the film title, "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," which is about two people who fall in love, break up, and erase each other from their minds only to meet and fall in love again regardless. Rick goes into Birdperson's mind to save him, with the general underpinning being that he, too, loves him.
Rick's feeling of love toward Birdperson would also explain his behavior earlier in "Rick and Morty." In Season 1's "Ricksy Business," Birdperson shows up at a party hosted by Rick and Summer (Spencer Grammer). There, he ends up hooking up with Tammy. Rick becomes more unhinged throughout the party, doing drugs and repeating his catchphrase, "Wubba lubba dub dub," which translates to, "I am in great pain, please help me." What if the reason Rick was in pain was due to seeing someone he loved romantically involved with somebody else?
This carries over to Season 2's "The Wedding Squanchers," where Birdperson and Tammy get married. Rick is vehemently opposed to attending the nuptials, referring to them as funerals with cake. Again, it's possible he's against this specific marriage because his friend found romantic happiness with someone else. Rick loving Birdperson adds a whole new dimension to his character, and while they may never get together, it seems as though they're at least friendly once again, seeing how Birdperson went to Mr. Poopybutthole's party with Rick in Season 7's "How Poopy Got His Poop Back."
For Rick Sanchez, that might be enough.