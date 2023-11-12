Rick And Morty: Does Rick Sanchez Love Birdperson?

One thing that makes Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland/Ian Cardoni) from "Rick and Morty" such an interesting character is how he presents himself as a nihilist who believes nothing matters but still inexplicably cares for those around him. This compassion extends beyond his immediate family and toward his close friends, especially Birdperson (Dan Harmon). Throughout the show, the two are presented as long-time buddies, but things get taken to another level in Season 5, Episode 8 — "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort."

In it, Rick goes inside Birdperson's memories to try to retrieve him and, in essence, bring him back to life the way he was before being corrupted by the Galactic Federation. We see a pivotal moment in their friendship at the Battle of Blood Ridge, where Rick offers to take Birdperson to any reality he wants so that they can continue being together. Birdperson refuses, and Rick doesn't take this well. A memory version of Rick confronts the real Rick, asking him why he would risk so much for him. The actual Rick responds, "Because you love him," with "you" referring to himself.

Many fans may then ask, "Does Rick love Birdperson?" He obviously loves him as a friend, but does Rick feel romantic love toward him? It appears to be the case, although Rick telling a version of his past self that "You love him" may suggest that he had feelings for Birdperson at one time but perhaps doesn't any longer. However, seeing the lengths Rick goes to in order to save Birdperson makes it seem like he still loves him very much.