Dak Prescott's 'Darth Vader' Patch Explained

As of the 2023 NFL season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's jersey includes a patch over his left pectoral muscle area of a figure some observers might find similar in appearance to Darth Vader. However, this is unrelated to Star Wars; it's the likeness of an anonymous football player sporting a sideline cape over their shoulders. That cape, combined with a helmet obscuring their face, makes this figure look similar to Darth Vader in his mask, cape, and body armor.

Prescott earned the right to wear the patch for winning the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award. This is an annual title recognizing a player's philanthropic work outside the game of football, considered by some to be the league's highest honor. Eagle-eyed football fans may remember Prescott previously wore this same image as a decal on his helmet near the 2022 season's conclusion. Whereas only the award's winners can sport the icon on their jerseys, each of the year's nominees can wear the decal on their helmets.

So, Prescott isn't some sort of Star Wars superfan but simply honoring the fact he's now the latest in a lineage of NFL players the league has recognized for their outstanding contributions off the field.