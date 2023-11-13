American Made: Does The Real Life Barry Seal Look Anything Like Tom Cruise?

Tom Cruise isn't the chameleon that he thinks he is.

Over the last decade, Cruise has primarily found himself boxed in on action pictures. Long gone are the contemplative, moody roles he excelled in, like Vincent from Michael Mann's hitman film "Collateral." Instead, the Oscar-nominated actor has become obsessed with action-oriented films, dedicating the last decade of his filmography to pushing the boundaries of action cinema. From the "Mission: Impossible" films to the crowd-pleasing, box office-igniting "Top Gun: Maverick," Cruise has cemented himself as a full-on action junkie.

In 2017, he took a somewhat daring role, calling back to some of his earlier, less-action-oriented gigs. He headlined Doug Liman's biopic-thriller "American Made," which centers on the exploits of Barry Seal, a pilot who smuggled drugs for the Medellin cartel while working with the CIA. "American Made" is (mostly) based on a true story, and much of what Seal is shown doing actually happened in real life. However, the real-life Seal doesn't look much like the "Vanilla Sky" actor. Seal weighed around 300 hundred pounds and was given the nickname "El Gordo," which translates to "The Fat Man" in Spanish. While Nola.com says that Cruise did gain weight for the role, the actor's fictional take on the character doesn't have the same towering presence as the real-life inspiration.

When you compare both individuals side-by-side, it's obvious that Cruise looks nothing like Seal. No attempt was made to present a realistic depiction of Seal's appearance, which seems to be the point.