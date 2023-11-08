Friends: The Monica Geller Mistake Most Fans Likely Missed (For A Good Reason)

This isn't the first time eagle-eyed fans have spotted something amiss within "Friends." The sitcom has been a staple on streaming for several years now, and in 2020, TikToker @bronniiieee pointed to one scene where something similar happened with Jack Geller (Elliott Gould), where he's replaced with an entirely different person for a scene. Again, this comes down to older sitcom episodes getting remastered for the modern era, so a stand-in was used because the intention wasn't for them to be on-screen (or for only a part of them to be barely visible).

"Friends" isn't the only show where fans have discovered this happening. When "The Simpsons" arrived on Disney+, many fans complained about older episodes being presented in a different format, which ended up cutting off certain jokes. "Seinfeld" faced a similar backlash on Netflix when the streamer presented it in an aspect ratio of 16:9 rather than its original 4:3, which, again, ruined some visual gags.

For some fans, this could make older TV shows unwatchable. But for others, it can result in a fun game of hide-and-seek wherein they look for any inconsistencies that emerge when a show is presented incorrectly. It's a brave new world when it comes to watching older series, so there will inevitably be even more of these errors discovered and shared on TikTok moving forward.