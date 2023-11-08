Star Wars: What Darth Vader & Boba Fett Really Looked Like Under Their Helmets

Anakin Skywalker is a man of many faces. Across the live-action branch of the "Star Wars" franchise, he's brought to life most prominently by Jake Lloyd, Hayden Christensen, James Earl Jones, and Sebastian Shaw, though other talents have provided their skills to the role as well, including Spencer Wilding, Daniel Neprous, Gene Bryant, Bob Anderson, and David Prowse. Some of these many talents' visages are shown as "Star Wars" explore the story of little orphan Ani, but most are hidden behind Darth Vader's haunting mask. Actually, a lot of important "Star Wars" characters' faces are obfuscated in this way; helmets are apparently just the fashion in a galaxy far, far away.

Aside from Daniel Logan, Temuera Morrison, and Jason Wingreen, infamous bounty hunter Boba Fett is also portrayed in live-action by Finnegan Garay and Jeremy Bulloch. Again, these additional talents perform their onscreen work when face time is not required. Just because Darth Vader or Boba Fett are technically on set for a scene doesn't mean that a popular, named actor is there while shooting.

There's an old picture taken during the filming of the original trilogy that shows what a normal day on set might look like and features both Darth Vader and Boba Fett without their helmets on. The talent seen in the suits are Bulloch and Prowse. Bulloch looks disgruntled, and Prowse looks, for lack of a better word, really, really sleepy. Apparently, ruling the galaxy with a lightsaber and an iron fist is rather tiring.