If You Like The Curse Of Oak Island, You'll Love This Discovery Show

Since 2014, many viewers have enjoyed the exploits exhibited on Discovery's "The Curse of Oak Island." Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina explore the area around the titular island, hoping to discover some mythical treasure. But if you're all caught up on that series, Discovery has another one featuring tall tales and exploration that may be right up your alley.

"Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch" released its first season in 2021 and deals with more of the paranormal than history. The series follows a team that goes around eastern Utah, where Blind Frog Ranch is located and where the common local belief is that something strange goes on around those parts. Similar to "The Curse of Oak Island," the show features many episodes where people talk about the area, but every so often, there's a shocking discovery to be made. One such instance of "Blind Frog Ranch" is Season 2, Episode 4 — "What's Inside the Box?" — where Chad Ollinger finds a box in a cavern and is astonished at what's inside.

Both "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch" and "The Curse of Oak Island" deal with observations of potentially obscure parts of North America. While both shows have instances when the people come up empty-handed, episodes can still be engaging with the information presented and the stories people believe, even if they are far-fetched.