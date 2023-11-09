If You Like The Curse Of Oak Island, You'll Love This Discovery Show
Since 2014, many viewers have enjoyed the exploits exhibited on Discovery's "The Curse of Oak Island." Brothers Rick and Marty Lagina explore the area around the titular island, hoping to discover some mythical treasure. But if you're all caught up on that series, Discovery has another one featuring tall tales and exploration that may be right up your alley.
"Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch" released its first season in 2021 and deals with more of the paranormal than history. The series follows a team that goes around eastern Utah, where Blind Frog Ranch is located and where the common local belief is that something strange goes on around those parts. Similar to "The Curse of Oak Island," the show features many episodes where people talk about the area, but every so often, there's a shocking discovery to be made. One such instance of "Blind Frog Ranch" is Season 2, Episode 4 — "What's Inside the Box?" — where Chad Ollinger finds a box in a cavern and is astonished at what's inside.
Both "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch" and "The Curse of Oak Island" deal with observations of potentially obscure parts of North America. While both shows have instances when the people come up empty-handed, episodes can still be engaging with the information presented and the stories people believe, even if they are far-fetched.
Blind Frog Ranch and Oak Island find entertainment in myths and stories
A big concern many people have with "The Curse of Oak Island" is how real it all is. Just because it's reality television doesn't mean everything presented is necessarily reality. Some may take umbrage with how often the team fails to uncover anything, but it's all about the journey rather than the destination. Viewers who don't mind the potential slow pace of "Oak Island" will likely find "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch" to have a kindred vibe.
Plus, in both shows, they may find something every so often, but it's usually not what they were looking for. There's always the promise of striking it rich on next week's episode, but that seems like a fool's pledge at this point. It takes a certain kind of mindset to enjoy either series, and on one Reddit thread, someone asked for show recommendations similar to "The Curse of Oak Island." Many recommended "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch," with u/Ldydulcinea writing, "Blind Frog is a show I feel like hitting myself over the head when I watch it, but I can't stop."
Then again, many fans have discussed using "The Curse of Oak Island" as a sleep aid, so perhaps "Mystery at Blind Frog Ranch" could similarly be something to have on in the evening to tune out a bit. Regardless, there aren't too many episodes of "Blind Frog Ranch" at this point, so it's worth a shot if you're in the mood for treasure hunting with minimal treasures.