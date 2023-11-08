The Ending Of The Fifth Element Explained

The '90s gave birth to a number of sci-fi cinema classics, from vibrant comedies like "Men in Black" and "Galaxy Quest" to grim thrillers like "Dark City" and "12 Monkeys." But when it comes to colorful and zany science-fiction adventures, there's one movie from the '90s that requires special mention: "The Fifth Element."

Written and directed by French auteur Luc Besson, the film stars Bruce Willis as Korben Dallas, a world-weary ex-military commando turned cab driver in an overpopulated future New York City. Milla Jovovich plays Leeloo, a human-alien-clone-hybrid whose existence must be protected because she's key to stopping a cosmic threat that could bring about the end of all life on Earth ... and beyond. To save her and the planet, Dallas must locate four ancient stones, but he's not the only one looking for them: The deranged Jean-Baptiste Zorg (Gary Oldman) and a group of deadly alien mercenaries are after them, too.

From start to finish, "The Fifth Element" is a non-stop joyride of outer space action and tongue-in-cheek humor. But it also reverberates with a powerful message and plenty of heart. And when the dust settles and the credits roll, even decades after its release, there's still a lot to unravel. So, grab your multi pass, because this is the ending of "The Fifth Element" explained.