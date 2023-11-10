Loki Season 2 Creates An Avengers: Endgame Plot Hole - Or Does It?

With every new instance of time travel in pop culture comes a new set of rules. "Back to the Future" employs the butterfly effect philosophy, whereas "Lost" maintains that "whatever happened, happened." "Loki" Season 2 implements its own rules after the god of mischief (Tom Hiddleston) returns to the Time Variance Authority at the end of Episode 6 of Season 1 and begins being violently transported to different places in time against his will.

In an effort to rectify this, he and Mobius (Owen Wilson) visit Ouroboros, aka O.B. (Ke Huy Quan), down in Repairs & Advancement. Loki is then ripped through time and speaks to O.B. in the past while Mobius speaks to him in the present, and O.B. suddenly remembers the conversation he had with Loki centuries earlier. While entertaining, this sequence directly conflicts with all the time travel in "Avengers: Endgame," which purports that altering anything in the past would just make another timeline.

Fans are calling this an obvious plothole, but "Loki" writer Eric Martin has pushed back on that. "It shouldn't be possible," he acknowledged in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "OB sees this [Time Slipping], and it's like, 'We don't actually have time. We don't age. This should not be something that can happen.' And so there are different rules in the TVA itself, and we don't even quite understand what that means yet." But if there is one show where rules are made to be broken, it's "Loki."