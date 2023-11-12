Rick And Morty: Mr. Poopybutthole's Wife Explained

Who would've guessed a character named Mr. Poopybutthole would have one of the most depressing stories out of anyone on "Rick and Morty"?

Introduced in Season 2's "Total Rickall," Mr. Poopybutthole has become one of the best supporting characters on "Rick and Morty." He usually appears at the end of a season to speculate what could happen next for the titular duo. And he also provides updates on his own life. At first, things seem to go well. As he recovers from the gunshot wound Beth inflicted on him, he marries Mrs. Poopybutthole, whose name is actually Amy. The two even have a child together, but throughout those season finales, we learn how Mr. and Mrs. Poopybutthole separate, causing great anguish for Mr. Poopybutthole.

At long last, Amy finally gets a chance to speak for herself in Season 7's "How Poopy Got His Poop Back." The episode follows Rick as he puts together an epic party for Mr. Poopybutthole to cheer him up since he's been living with the Smiths for a while. It concludes with Mr. Poopybutthole attempting to steal their child from his ex, and he realizes this isn't a healthy way to go about the breakup. Mr. Poopybutthole has gone from a one-joke character to someone with actual depth, and hopefully, Amy will get the same treatment in the future.