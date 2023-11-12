Rick And Morty: Mr. Poopybutthole's Wife Explained
Who would've guessed a character named Mr. Poopybutthole would have one of the most depressing stories out of anyone on "Rick and Morty"?
Introduced in Season 2's "Total Rickall," Mr. Poopybutthole has become one of the best supporting characters on "Rick and Morty." He usually appears at the end of a season to speculate what could happen next for the titular duo. And he also provides updates on his own life. At first, things seem to go well. As he recovers from the gunshot wound Beth inflicted on him, he marries Mrs. Poopybutthole, whose name is actually Amy. The two even have a child together, but throughout those season finales, we learn how Mr. and Mrs. Poopybutthole separate, causing great anguish for Mr. Poopybutthole.
At long last, Amy finally gets a chance to speak for herself in Season 7's "How Poopy Got His Poop Back." The episode follows Rick as he puts together an epic party for Mr. Poopybutthole to cheer him up since he's been living with the Smiths for a while. It concludes with Mr. Poopybutthole attempting to steal their child from his ex, and he realizes this isn't a healthy way to go about the breakup. Mr. Poopybutthole has gone from a one-joke character to someone with actual depth, and hopefully, Amy will get the same treatment in the future.
Mrs. Poopybutthole had a picturesque relationship for a while
We know a lot about Rick's old friend, but this does beg the question, "Who is Mr. Poopybutthole's wife?" Other than formerly being married to a man who's gone through so much, there's not much to glean from her brief "Rick and Morty" appearances other than her being a caring wife and mother. However, Adult Swim released the short "The Poop in My Pants" to tell the emotional story of Mr. and Mrs. Poopybutthole.
The video sees Mr. Poopybutthole going through an old photo album detailing his relationship with Amy. It's about as classic a love story as you can get, as the two seemingly meet at Harry Herpson High School, which is where Morty and Summer go. It's possible they're from an alternate reality where everyone else looks like sentient bananas with top hats. From there, they graduate, with Amy earning higher marks than her future husband. They beat up some Gromflomites, ride bikes, and eventually marry. At the end of the video, Mr. Poopybutthole puts the album down and looks over at Amy and their child at the table, grateful for the life he's built for himself.
In Season 5's "Rickmurai Jack," Mr. Poopybutthole provides another update on how Amy left him with the baby. He details why exactly she left: "Started isolating myself from Amy. Used to tell her everything I was feeling. Then I guess I stopped, 'cause I wanted her to love who she thought I was, not who I felt myself becoming." Self-loathing is a common theme throughout "Rick and Morty," and it seems Mr. Poopybutthole fell into some old traps. When Season 7 comes around, Amy's moved on to the Predator. They may not get back together, but maybe now, Mr. Poopybutthole can heal.