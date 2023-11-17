Godzilla's Darkest Enemy Needs A MonsterVerse Revival Now

From the humble beginnings of the MonsterVerse — a Godzilla flick here, a King Kong one there — to today, Legendary Pictures has genuinely achieved that rarest of Hollywood things: a successful cinematic universe. With four movies under its belt, the Apple TV+ series "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters" now beaming into home TVs, and the big-screen reunion of the franchise's two biggest names in "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" currently slated for 2024, it seems that the sky is the limit for city-destroying kaiju.

Despite all this, trouble may loom on the horizon. The problem the MonsterVerse needs to face, before too long, is that it's already fielded most of its franchise players. "Godzilla: King of the Monsters" alone is a veritable Toho all-stars reunion, with Godzilla and King Ghidorah accompanied by strong aerial support turns from Mothra and Rodan. Another big name, Mechagodzilla, got blown to pieces in "Godzilla vs. Kong." Now that the audience has seen them, what next? Do we bring in Godzilla's bestie, Anguirus? Keep inventing completely original creatures, like much of that new ape in "The New Empire?"

The thing is, Toho's A-list kaiju pool was never all that deep, and while it might make an interesting diversion to see Godzilla and Anguirus just chilling out on an island somewhere, it probably wouldn't make for particularly riveting cinema. Fortunately, the B-team is far more robust. There are dozens of low-profile yet amazing kaiju characters we'd love to see in the MonsterVerse, from the robot Jet Jaguar to the pollution monster Hedorah.

Before them all, though, one particular kaiju simply has to make a MonsterVerse appearance: Biollante, Godzilla's darkest enemy.