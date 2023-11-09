NCIS Star Mark Harmon Reveals The Surprising Reason He Played Gibbs

Being an actor isn't easy. There are long shoot days, and sometimes, an actor has to film far away from their family for weeks or even months on end. It's understandable when performers take jobs so that they can maintain healthier work/life balances, and that played a big role in Mark Harmon taking the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs on "NCIS" for 19 seasons.

When speaking with People, Harmon discussed what drew him to "NCIS," and it comes down to pancakes. "It was important to be able to make pancakes on Saturday morning," he explained. "And there were some times where that meant not sleeping. You just came home and took a shower and came back down. And yet I look back at it and I don't miss the sleep." Ultimately, Harmon wanted a steady job where he wasn't being pulled to different areas so that he could be there more for his wife and two kids.

Prior to "NCIS," he did movies and other television series, which meant not being around as much for his young children at the time. Harmon continued, "I still missed things. I was working, but I've been part of their lives." Not only did Harmon get the chance to raise his family, but Gibbs turned into one of his most recognizable roles.