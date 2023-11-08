Matthew Vaughn Quit X-Men 3 After A Disturbing Discovery Concerning Halle Berry

With the success of "X-Men" and its sequel, "X2: X-Men United" in the early 2000s, it was a no-brainer for 20th Century Fox to get cracking on "X-Men 3" in short order. The film that released in 2006, titled "X-Men: The Last Stand," was ultimately directed by Brett Ratner, though he wasn't the studio's first choice. The director behind the first two "X-Men" movies, Bryan Singer, left the franchise behind in favor of working on "Superman Returns," prompting Fox to hire Matthew Vaughn. However, a pretty terrible meeting led to Vaughn bowing out.

Speaking at New York Comic-Con, Vaughn recalled meeting with a Fox executive way back when who presented him with a revised "X3" script. Storm actor Halle Berry — who wasn't signed on for the threequel yet — had put it together with an emotional opening sequence featuring Storm using her powers to create rain for drought-stricken children in Africa. He liked Berry's ideas for the film, but despised what Fox planned to do with it. "[I went,] 'What is this?' [They said,] 'Oh, it's Halle Berry's script. I went, 'OK, because she hasn't signed up yet.' 'But this is what she wants it to be, and once she signs up, we'll throw it in the bin,'" Vaughn said. This planned betrayal was all he needed to hear to know he wanted nothing to do with the production (via The Hollywood Reporter).

Despite this unsavory "X3" experience, Vaughn did end up leaving his mark on Fox's "X-Men" saga in the end.