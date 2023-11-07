Friends Almost Ruined Chandler & Monica's Love Story - But Matthew Perry Stepped In

NBC's hit show "Friends" was on the air for almost four full seasons before Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) ever hooked up. And according to former "Friends" executive producer Scott Silveri, their London encounter, which was featured in the show's Season 4 finale, was somewhat of a test run to see how viewers reacted. The audience loved Monica and Chandler's chemistry, and the relationship continued — mostly secretly — throughout the next season. For the two-part season finale, however, the writers wrote a cheating episode that would have ruined Chandler and Monica's relationship for good, if Matthew Perry hadn't shut it down.

By the end of Season 5, all of the friends know that Monica and Chandler are together, and decide to take a trip to Vegas to visit Joey, who they believe is working on a film there. The trip happens to coincide with Monica and Chandler's one-year anniversary, but the festivities are halted when Chandler finds out that Monica had lunch with her ex-boyfriend, Richard (Tom Selleck). Actress Lisa Cash told TMZ that she was hired as a guest star for the episode, entitled "The One in Vegas: Part 1," but originally, the plan for the episode was much darker.

"Initially in our script, Chandler goes up to the hotel room, orders room service, and I bring it up [to him] as a hotel worker. We end up talking and laughing and connecting, and Chandler ends up cheating on Monica with my character," Cash explained.