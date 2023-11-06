Stranger Things' Prequel Bound To Repeat Harry Potter And The Curse Child's Success

Connecting the "Harry Potter" franchise to Netflix's long-lived "Stranger Things" series might be easier than one thinks at first blush. Sure, they're both fantasy franchises that feature adolescent protagonists who grow up over the course of their individual series. But an even stronger tie — one that binds the upcoming "Stranger Things" prequel stage play "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" to the Broadway production "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" — looms on the horizon. For Strangers Thing Day, November 6, Netflix Geeked discussed the project on X, formerly known as Twitter, and it appears both productions share several notable crewmembers.

Sonia Friedman produced both plays, and Jack Thorne had a hand in adapting each concept for the stage. Co-illusions and visual effects designers Jamie Harrison and Chris Fisher worked on both projects, as did Gary Beestone, a technical advisor. It looks like the producers of "Stranger Things: The First Shadow" are determined to bring a little bit of that Potter magic to the stage when performances begin in late November in London, England. Another way they're hoping to build up fan enthusiasm for the play? The show will be centered around several characters "Stranger Things" fans have already come to know and love.