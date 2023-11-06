TV Shows That Eerily Predicted Real Life Deaths

Since news broke on October 28, 2023, of Matthew Perry's death, "Friends" fans have been reeling over the loss of the man behind the sarcastic and loveable Chandler Bing. For many, their comfort show now has a dark cloud over it, especially since two episodes eerily foreshadow his death.

In Season 9, Episode 8 ("The One with Rachel's Other Sister"), Chandler suggests to Monica (Courteney Cox) that they use their expensive wedding plates for Thanksgiving dinner. She's hesitant but obliges. Though the plates survive the tense meal, it's Chandler who accidentally knocks over the entire box of them, shattering the dishes on the floor. He tells his friends, "Well, what do you know? I guess I'll be the one who dies first." While intended as a gag, this line takes on a whole new meaning now as Perry is the first of the core six cast members to pass away.

Similarly, in Season 7, Episode 5 ("The One with the Engagement Picture"), Chandler struggles to smile properly for a professional photo to announce his and Monica's engagement in the newspaper. Monica, frustrated, tells her fiancé, "Chandler, what is the matter with your face? This picture is supposed to say, 'Geller and Bing to be married,' not, 'Local woman saves drowning moron.'" Though Perry's exact cause of death is yet to be determined at the time of this writing, drowning has not been ruled out as he was found in his hot tub. Given the circumstances, some fans are calling for Monica's comment to be cut from the episode.