Iron Man's Armor Was Originally Way Goofier Than You Think

While Tony Stark's Iron Man suits of armor are consistently technical wonders throughout Robert Downey Jr.'s run in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, his comic book counterpart's first suits had much more humble, and silly, origins. Sure, MCU Tony built his primitive Mark-I armor in a cave with a box of scraps, but at least he didn't have to plug it into a wall between uses like he's charging his phone the way comic book Tony does. Still, Tony's dependency on finding an outlet between acts of heroism in the comics isn't even the silliest thing about the earliest iterations of Iron Man's suits.

In 1963's "Tales of Suspense" #40, which features the second-ever appearance of Iron Man, we get a look at how Tony gets his suits around town. Since this is before the world knows Tony Stark is Iron Man, he maintains his secret identity by hiding his armor in an unassuming attaché case. However, the case contains a "secret, X-ray proof compartment containing all the parts for [his] Iron Man uniform in collapsible form!"

This early suit is kept in a shrunken state thanks to Tony's mastery of "microscopic transistors" and unfurls in multiple parts, looking like they're made of cotton. Tony then has to haphazardly slap the pieces of the suit together, which somehow hardens into the armor we're more used to seeing today. The issue specifies that it takes "exactly one minute" for Tony to make his transformation, a far cry from the near-instant suiting up we see in the movies.