Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 Makes A Massive Improvement To One Character
Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 3
Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) had a rough time this week on "Invincible." Getting his eye pulled from his head like the plug to an electrical appliance and his insides making their way outside, things aren't looking bright for the Unopan. Thankfully, his Coalition of Planets colleague, Telia (Tatiana Maslany), was by his side as he recovered from the battle, marking a change for a character that, like many others in the show, has had drastic alterations from their comic book origins.
In Robert Kirkman's original story, Telia is an integral part of Allen's life in the early portion of "Invincible" and after her debut in the show, a far cry from the version we meet in the comics. Debuting in Invincible #23, she is still Allen's love interest but doesn't work alongside him. In fact, in the comics, she has little interest in his job and is more keen to get into his pants instead, which Allen has issues with.
Given that any acts of physical love go against Unopan tradition, Telia has Allen breaking the rules regularly. Additionally, she's often nagging our hero about his duty and involvement in the Viltrumite War, which eventually changes when the cycloptic champ gets a promotion and the perks that come with it. However, a bit of creative redemption could be on the way for Telia in the show, hopefully changing her character for the better.
Getting Telia involved could mean more drama for Allen in the future
Being more involved in the goings on with the Coalition of Planets provides an equal ground and understanding between Allen and Telia that wasn't there in the original comics. That being said, dropping them both in the thick of it could also lead to more dangerous situations like the one Allen already found himself in. Having Telia as part of the Coalition could put her at greater risk than she was in Kirkman's original story and build tension further down the line, starting with Allen seemingly having his life support switched off by Thaedus (Peter Cullen) without her knowledge.
It's a safe bet that given how much of a prominent character Allen is in the comics, this isn't the last we'll see of the cycloptic bruiser with a heart of gold. There's a chance that the Coalition head has plans elsewhere and is, instead, whisking Allen off to an undisclosed area to keep his recovery quiet. Unfortunately, those are the kinds of things that can make or break a superhero relationship. Still, as far as Telia's introduction goes, it's certainly a better route than the original trophy wife sort she was. Here's hoping it stays that way when "Invincible" returns next week.