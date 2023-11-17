Invincible Season 2 Episode 3 Makes A Massive Improvement To One Character

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 3

Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen) had a rough time this week on "Invincible." Getting his eye pulled from his head like the plug to an electrical appliance and his insides making their way outside, things aren't looking bright for the Unopan. Thankfully, his Coalition of Planets colleague, Telia (Tatiana Maslany), was by his side as he recovered from the battle, marking a change for a character that, like many others in the show, has had drastic alterations from their comic book origins.

In Robert Kirkman's original story, Telia is an integral part of Allen's life in the early portion of "Invincible" and after her debut in the show, a far cry from the version we meet in the comics. Debuting in Invincible #23, she is still Allen's love interest but doesn't work alongside him. In fact, in the comics, she has little interest in his job and is more keen to get into his pants instead, which Allen has issues with.

Given that any acts of physical love go against Unopan tradition, Telia has Allen breaking the rules regularly. Additionally, she's often nagging our hero about his duty and involvement in the Viltrumite War, which eventually changes when the cycloptic champ gets a promotion and the perks that come with it. However, a bit of creative redemption could be on the way for Telia in the show, hopefully changing her character for the better.