Invincible Season 2: Does [SPOILER] Really Die In Episode 3?
Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 3
We know what you're thinking. "Say it isn't so; we've not just seen our good pal, Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), ripped apart like a meaty bag of confetti in this week's 'Invincible!'" Well, unfortunately, that really is the case, and even after being retrieved in his various bits and pieces, Thaedus (Peter Cullen) has seemingly flipped the switch and left his bravest employee to go out peacefully.
Let's remember, though, that this is "Invincible" after all, and we've seen plenty of characters, including its titular hero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), recover after a lengthy time out from battle. Factoring this in and with the show hopefully sticking to Robert Kirkman's original epic tale, we'd bet our comic book collection this isn't the last we'll see of Allen. In fact, we'd dare say he'll be back and better than ever to give the Viltrumites another round.
Just like in the show, in "Invincible" #23, Allen does have an altercation with the Viltrumites, leaving him in the exact same state. It's bloody, it's brutal, and not the first battle dear old Allen gets caught up in. Thankfully, though, it's this first scuffle with this menacing alien race that puts him on course to become not just a stronger fighter but a more prominent presence within the Coalition of Planets.
Thaedus likely has very big plans for Allen
Just call Allen the Steve Rogers of space because, after his loss to the Viltrumites in the comics, our favorite Evaluation Officer returns to duty twice as big with the strength to match. In the comics, Thaedus, in all his wisdom, doesn't go as far as pulling Allen's plug. Instead, his recovery under the Coalition's care is what gets him to near Viltrumite level and an even bigger figure than what he already is.
Of course, this is a point in the massive superhero-crammed story that has yet to pass in the show, and annoyingly, we might have to wait until next year to see it happen. How that will impact the story and its characters could be drastically different from the original, though. After Telia leaves her boss to her fallen beau, she might be left in the dark over whatever plans are in place and assume that Allen has really been put out to pasture in space. In doing so, it provides a secret weapon against the Viltrumites and their leader (wait until you get a load of him) that could give the Coalition of Planets some pushback before Mark hopefully joins the effort.
From there, we're sure it'll be a totally peaceful sit down to put all this planet-dominating business to bed. Either that, or we'll be seeing people being beaten to death with their own limbs and Allen the Alien getting payback for having to grow a brand new eye.