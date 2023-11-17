Invincible Season 2: Does [SPOILER] Really Die In Episode 3?

Contains spoilers for "Invincible" Season 2, Episode 3

We know what you're thinking. "Say it isn't so; we've not just seen our good pal, Allen the Alien (Seth Rogen), ripped apart like a meaty bag of confetti in this week's 'Invincible!'" Well, unfortunately, that really is the case, and even after being retrieved in his various bits and pieces, Thaedus (Peter Cullen) has seemingly flipped the switch and left his bravest employee to go out peacefully.

Let's remember, though, that this is "Invincible" after all, and we've seen plenty of characters, including its titular hero Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), recover after a lengthy time out from battle. Factoring this in and with the show hopefully sticking to Robert Kirkman's original epic tale, we'd bet our comic book collection this isn't the last we'll see of Allen. In fact, we'd dare say he'll be back and better than ever to give the Viltrumites another round.

Just like in the show, in "Invincible" #23, Allen does have an altercation with the Viltrumites, leaving him in the exact same state. It's bloody, it's brutal, and not the first battle dear old Allen gets caught up in. Thankfully, though, it's this first scuffle with this menacing alien race that puts him on course to become not just a stronger fighter but a more prominent presence within the Coalition of Planets.