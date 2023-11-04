The Alan Wake Live-Action Prequel Series You Probably Never Watched

Video game studio Remedy Entertainment released "Alan Wake 2" on October 27, 2023, picking up the Alan Wake series for the first time since the original game's May 2010 debut. That said, "Alan Wake 2" isn't that game's sole continuation — Remedy's 2019 hit "Control," for example, takes place in a shared universe. However, fans of Remedy's recent projects might not know that the studio also premiered a live-action "Alan Wake" prequel TV series in April 2010, just prior to the original video game first hitting store shelves.

This short series is titled "Bright Falls" and consists of six episodes, each roughly five minutes in length. "Alan Wake" takes place in a fictional Washington town called Bright Falls, hence the show's title. Its protagonist is a reporter named Jake Fischer (Christopher Forsyth), who travels to the titular town in order to interview Dr. Emil Hartman (Bruce Katzman), a character quite familiar to existing fans of the franchise. His plans soon go awry once he starts experiencing strange phenomena and even exhibiting violent behavior himself.

While Jake's storyline is contained entirely within the "Bright Falls" series, he's mentioned in the first Alan Wake game, as well as the second "Control" expansion, which overtly ties into "Alan Wake."