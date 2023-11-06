Brendan Fraser Is The Link In A Forgotten Movie Multiverse

Movie multiverses are incredibly popular. Some make sense, like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, while others are far looser, such as the films of Quentin Tarantino. But there's a '90s movie multiverse most people may be completely unaware of that's made possible thanks to the internet's favorite actor — Brendan Fraser.

The eventual Academy Award winner played Link in 1992's "Encino Man," serving as one of Brendan Fraser's most bizarre roles. He's a caveman frozen in ice who's awakened in the 1990s and becomes best friends with Stoney (Pauly Shore) and Dave (Sean Astin). But this wouldn't be Link's last cinematic excursion, as pointed out by Redditor u/LundgrensFrontKick: "I love that Brendan Fraser's Link character pops up in 'Son in Law' and 'In the Army Now.' However, it means there are several Pauly Shores existing in the same world at the same time. They don't know about each other and all seem to be doing their own thing."

Link appears at a party in "Son in Law" and then becomes a soldier for "In the Army Now," encountering a Shore character in each instance. Unfortunately, this also sets up a dark path for Link, as he apparently lost touch with Stoney and Dave and enlisted in the military when all else failed. It remains to be seen what becomes of Link, but the more intriguing question is what this says about the universe he exists in.