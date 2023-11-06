Why The CarShield Commercial Actress Looks So Familiar

CarShield offers its members protection from the high costs of auto repairs. In the pursuit of spreading that message, the company has tapped a number of celebrity sponsors, including "Ghostbusters" star Ernie Hudson, sports commentator Chris Berman, and wrestler Ric Flair. For its latest suite of ads, CarShield doubled down on the star power by pairing up two of the company's spokespersons: Ice-T and Vivica A. Fox.

One two-minute ad is completely in Ice-T's wheelhouse. Titled "The Perp Who Paid Too Much On Repairs," the commercial plays like an episode of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" in miniature. Fox and Ice-T grill a car owner at a repair shop as moody procedural music plays in the background. "I guess I should've called CarShield," he admits after they barrage him with money-saving tips.

In another ad, Fox lists off her areas of expertise. "After all these years, I've become an expert at acting, producing, writing, and, yes, great hair. But one thing I'm not an expert at? Car repairs." Indeed, Fox is recognizable from some of her many acting roles. Here are the ones that made her a household name.