Who Did Late Soap Star Billy Miller Play On NCIS?

It's no secret that three-time Daytime Emmy Award winner Billy Miller added several impressive credits to his resume before tragically passing away in September. The actor was a powerhouse when it came to soap operas, appearing in over 1,300 episodes of notable titles within the genre, such as "All My Children," "General Hospital," and "The Young and the Restless." Outside the realm of soaps, Miller was known for his work on shows like "Ray Donovan," "Suits," and "Truth Be Told." He even made a few one-off appearances on popular procedurals, like "CSI," "CSI: New York," "Castle," "The Rookie," and the long-running military crime drama "NCIS."

In "NCIS" Season 20, Episode 3 ("Unearth"), the team receives an anonymous tip that leads them to a body filled with rocks. After analyzing the puzzling contents, the unit is able to link the mysterious stones to a long-lost treasure from Afghanistan that was illegally smuggled out of the country. They also learn the victim was one of the culprits involved in the scheme. The big reveal leads the investigation to discover the identity of the two killers, one of them being Billy Miller's character, a man named Ezra Moretti. In an effort to get back the gold artifacts he and his crew excavated, Moretti's nefarious plan involves kidnapping agent Nick Torres (Wilmer Valderrama), culminating with the villainous persona getting shot by Agent Alden Parker (Gary Cole) in a hospital.

While his time on "NCIS" was brief, Miller most certainly made an impact in the Season 20 episode, which overall seems to have viewers divided.