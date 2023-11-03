Rustin Review: A Civil Rights Biopic That Fails To Match The Fire Of Its Subject

By this point, we've all seen dozens of civil rights dramas, delving deep into the inspirational mid-century movement that sought to ensure that everyone, regardless of race, had equal protections under the law. But "Rustin" is one of the first films devoted to a civil rights figure who has historically been absent from the narrative: Bayard Rustin, played by the incomparable Colman Domingo. His central role in the Million Man March — and history's erasure of it — creates a thoughtful exploration of what voices were embraced as part of the Civil Rights Movement and what voices were ignored. It's occasionally more interested in generating applause-worthy soundbites than anything else, but Domingo proves once again capable of making anything he touches shine.

Bayard Rustin has a complicated relationship with the Civil Rights Movement, a cause he is incredibly devoted to that simultaneously keeps him at arm's length. He is a brilliant organizer, passionately inspired by the cause, and incredibly detail-oriented, spending untold hours working for the rights of Black Americans. But in the eyes of the Black political community, he has two qualities that make him ... shall we say, uniquely unsuited for a high-profile role in the movement. Firstly, he had previously been a member of the Young Communist League USA, an association that was seen to immediately compromise a political activist. Perhaps more importantly, in the homophobic 1960s, he had been convicted years earlier of "sex perversion," and his identity as a gay man was fairly open for the time. For these reasons, Rustin became one of the unsung heroes of the Civil Rights Movement, forced to navigate the complicated and often conflicting needs of different stakeholders in the Million Man March but not receiving any public credit for it until many years later.