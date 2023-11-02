House Of The Dragon Season 2 Gets Official Premiere Window From HBO
"House of the Dragon" Season 2 doesn't have a specific premiere date just yet, but HBO's network chief Casey Bloys has revealed that it will arrive sometime in the summer of 2024, according to a report in Variety.
Announcing that the massively popular show's second season will arrive in "early summer," Bloys also showed a select group of reporters an exclusive trailer for the highly anticipated new season ... but as of this writing, everything regarding the content of that trailer is still under embargo.
According to the same report, Bloys seemed optimistic that another "Game of Thrones" property, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," will begin to film soon if SAG-AFTRA and major studios are able to reach a deal and end the strike that's been ongoing since July. "House of the Dragon" was able to shoot its second season despite the strike because the production is covered by the U.K. organization Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and British legislation prevents Equity actors from striking in solidarity.
The first season of House of the Dragon set up a pretty incredible second outing
This is definitely exciting news for "House of the Dragon," HBO's runaway hit that takes place years and years before the events of "Game of Thrones." Focusing on the civil war amongst the violent, royal Targaryen family, "House of the Dragon" spent its first season maneuvering all its players into the right spots and situations — and ended with a horrifying moment that will kick off some major events in Season 2.
War is waging between the Green faction, led by the Queen Mother Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), and the Black faction, led by Emma D'Arcy's Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, as the two squabble over who can rightfully sit on the Iron Throne after King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine) dies. Things are already rocky between the princess and queen, but then Alicent's son Aemon (Ewan Mitchell) and Rhaenyra's son Lucerys (Elliott Grihault) get into a fierce battle atop their dragons, Vhagar and Arrax. Thanks to Vhagar's massive size, Lucerys and Arrax are defeated and killed ... and with that, Rhaenyra is out for blood.
Season 2 will undoubtedly bring the battle between the two sides, known as the "Dance of the Dragons," and luckily, it looks like fans won't have to wait too much longer to see the continued infighting between the powerful, dangerous members of the Targaryen family.