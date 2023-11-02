House Of The Dragon Season 2 Gets Official Premiere Window From HBO

"House of the Dragon" Season 2 doesn't have a specific premiere date just yet, but HBO's network chief Casey Bloys has revealed that it will arrive sometime in the summer of 2024, according to a report in Variety.

Announcing that the massively popular show's second season will arrive in "early summer," Bloys also showed a select group of reporters an exclusive trailer for the highly anticipated new season ... but as of this writing, everything regarding the content of that trailer is still under embargo.

According to the same report, Bloys seemed optimistic that another "Game of Thrones" property, "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight," will begin to film soon if SAG-AFTRA and major studios are able to reach a deal and end the strike that's been ongoing since July. "House of the Dragon" was able to shoot its second season despite the strike because the production is covered by the U.K. organization Equity, not SAG-AFTRA, and British legislation prevents Equity actors from striking in solidarity.