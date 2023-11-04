How Betty Boop Became A Source Of Fake News And Controversy

Almost 100 years ago, Max Fleischer created Betty Boop. The animated icon, and one of the best cartoon characters of all time, is stylized like a 1920s flapper girl, complete with short, slick curls and an even shorter dress. Although it varied over the years to maintain a sense of modernity, Betty Boop's singing style remains anchored in scat jazz. Not just any scat jazz, either; she's famous for a certain infantile cooing that plays into her stereotypical sex kitten demeanor. According to a vocal percentage of thinkers, that cooing belonged to someone else. In 2015, PBS posted an article entitled "Ten Little Known Black History Facts" as part of its Black History Month coverage. That article postulated that Fleischer stole the visual and tonal style of popular jazz singer Esther Lee Jones, aka Baby Esther, to build Betty Boop.

It's important to note that Betty Boop is animated as a white woman and Baby Esther is a young Black girl. The accusation here isn't just that an artist stole from another artist and profited off of their likeness, but that a white creation profited from the labor of a Black artist. There's a wealth of evidence from similar situations that permitted a context for believability in PBS' claim.

But sometimes, even good intentions lead to bad results. In 2021, PBS retracted the article because it featured unfounded claims. The site released a new article entitled "Betty Oops" explaining the retraction as a necessary consequence of unsubstantiated positions. No proof directly linked Betty Boop to Baby Esther, only to the movement that also inspired the jazz starlet.