Movie Lines That Actors Refused To Say

With but a scant few exceptions, writers might be the most critical part of the behind-the-scenes process, their scripts the most important elements of a film. Scripts are often seen as the sacred scrolls of the filmmakers, only to be altered with the most careful consideration and delicate touch. After all, studios spent vast amounts of money developing scripts through various rewrites to get things just right and ensure a quality story.

Any changes that are made to a script during production, though, are typically done by the director, whose role is to shepherd that script to the screen. But it's ultimately the actors in front of the camera who interpret those written words, and not every on-screen performer is happy to simply recite what's on the page. It's not uncommon for an actor, in fact, to discuss dialogue with a director or even the scriptwriter to reach a place where they feel comfortable in their performance.

On rare occasions, though, there is an actor who shows a sense of grand defiance, outright refusing to say what's been written for them. Often it's a major superstar using their clout to do what they think is best for the story. But sometimes it's a relative newcomer with little power but no less a sense of what might work best. From iconic lines that replaced dialogue that wasn't quite good enough to actors who insisted on changing entire scripts, here's a list of movie lines that actors flat-out refused to say.