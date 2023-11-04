What Is The Alphabet Used In Star Wars?

A is for "Andor." B is for blaster. C is for Chewbacca's Wookiee bowcaster. You might know your Star Wars ABCs, but that doesn't mean you know the Star Wars alphabet, even though it pops up all the time.

From inscriptions on clone armor to Imperial computer readouts, the odd little symbols that make up the written language of Star Wars are everywhere. And yes, that alphabet has a name: Aurebesh. It's the written form of Galactic Basic, the most common spoken language in the Star Wars universe (aka whatever language you're watching in), and it's a bit different from our alphabet. Aurebesh has a whopping 34 letters — one for each of English's 26, plus 8 more for compound sounds like "OO" or "SH." The symbols also include 10 numerical digits, though those are just our numbers in a fun font.

The name Aurebesh comes from the first two letters, "aurek" and "besh," which are simply A and B. This mirrors "alphabet" being a portmanteau of "alpha" and "beta" — terribly original. Because the alphabet directly translates to our own, you can learn and write in Aurebesh with a little practice. Knowing the symbols will also help you find some hidden Easter eggs throughout the movies and TV shows, as the creators of Star Wars keep using Aurebesh to add detail and flavor. But where did this strange alien language come from?