What Happened To David Glatzel From Netflix's The Devil On Trial?

The story of Arne Johnson and the Glatzel family may be familiar to some due to the third film in The Conjuring Universe story. The story of "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It" is a fascinating one where paranormal investigators Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) try to prove that Arne is innocent of murder because a demon was influencing his actions. James Wan's successful horror franchise may be inspired by a true story, but the real events are much more complicated.

The Netflix documentary, "The Devil on Trial," explores the experience of David Glatzel, the alleged possession that started it all. At only 11 years old, the Warrens came to investigate Glatzel, who showed symptoms of demonic possession. Though he underwent a seemingly successful exorcism, the malevolent spirit possessed the fiancee of Glatzel's sister, Debbie, and Arne Johnson. Decades later, Glatzel still maintains the possession occurred.

"He's a really lovely man," documentary director Christopher Holt told Newsweek. "He doesn't remember as much as Alan [Glatzel, David's brother] does, because of all the blackouts, [but] he does think still to this day that he was possessed." But while he believes his possession is authentic, that doesn't mean everyone has pure intentions. Insider reported that the Glatzel brothers sued the Warrens and the writer of "Devil In Connecticut" for libel. The Glatzel family accused the Warrens of profiting off them for a book deal, which is not the first time controversy has followed the investigators.