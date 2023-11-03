The Boys Needs An Avengers: Endgame Finale In Theaters Or It's Doomed

"The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has made it clear that the show won't go down without a fight.

With Season 4 just around the corner, and the creator now aiming beyond five seasons, Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) and his team will throw fists and four-letter words for as long as they can. There's a fine line between "long enough" and "too long," though. When it comes to "The Boys," getting out while the getting is good might be the better approach, so long as they go out with a bang.

How "The Boys" ends will determine its permanent legacy in pop culture — just ask "Game of Thrones" — and if the series follows the overarching narrative of the comics, its eventual final season will have some pacing issues to deal with.

Now, obviously Kripke knows what he's doing. With every season, "The Boys" has gone from strength to super strength, even earning Emmy nominations and playing other comic book storytelling studios at their own game. As the series reaches its thrilling climax from the comics, though, the fact that Homelander (Antony Starr) has become a household name will work to its disadvantage ... unless, that is, they shift this final run from the small screen to the big one. Because there's a very specific element in the ending of "The Boys" that will work better in a theatrical release than spread over a season — and besides, this world of corrupt crimefighters deserves to go out with a big-budgeted bang.