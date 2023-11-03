Marvel's Iron Man Faced Intense Debate Over One Controversial Line

Anyone who knows anything about the Marvel Cinematic Universe knows that it all began with "Iron Man." The superhero film's success paved the way for every Marvel Studios movie that has followed it, including 2012's "The Avengers" and even seemingly distant spin-offs like "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Doctor Strange." None of those films could have existed in the form they do were it not for their 2008 predecessor. While he might not have initially seemed like the obvious choice to kickstart the massive multimedia franchise, time has proven why Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man was the perfect superhero to lay the foundation of the MCU.

As well-known as the importance of "Iron Man" is among comic book readers, though, viewers might not be aware of some of the behind-the-scenes conflicts that occurred during the making of the film. Those same fans would likely be surprised to learn that there was, at one point, an intense disagreement between the film's director, Jon Favreau, and its U.S. Department of Defense liaison, Phil Strub. The aforementioned conflict is outlined in the new book "MCU: The Reign of Marvel Studios," which reports that Strub and Favreau got into a long-running debate about one line that involved a member of the U.S. military remarking that he'd "kill himself" for the same kind of opportunities as Downey's Tony Stark.

"It never got resolved until we were in the middle of filming," Strub is quoted as recalling in the book. "We're on the flight lines of Edwards Air Force Base, and there's 200 people, and [Favreau] and I are having an argument about this. He's getting redder and redder in the face and I'm getting just as annoyed."