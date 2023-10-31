Here's Where You Can Stream It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown
It's Halloween, which means it's time to light up the Jack-o'-lanterns, have full-sized bars of your favorite chocolate, and watch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."
Released in 1966, the Peanuts television special has become synonymous with Halloween. In it, Linus stands sentry in a pumpkin patch, waiting for the Great Pumpkin to grace him with presents and praise. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and the rest of the beloved characters deal with their own Halloween side quests. Decades after its release, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" persists as essential spooky season viewing.
Once a staple of the small screen, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" can be streamed on Apple TV+. The Peanuts Halloween special has been available on the platform since 2020. The Peanuts special is available to stream wherever Apple TV+ is available, meaning viewers in Canada, Mexico, Germany, and more can watch the short film on demand, just like stateside subscribers.
The short film's rich visuals continue to be a part of the larger Halloween culture, with fans around the world continuing to reference it. From Snoopy's fighter pilot outfit to the absolutely adorable ghost costumes, the iconography from "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" can't be escaped. Before the kids head out for Trick-or-Treat, parents can show their loved ones the holiday-defining special.
Why the Charlie Brown Halloween Special is on Apple TV+
While streaming is undoubtedly convenient and a ubiquitous part of how we consume content, it may be surprising to learn that Apple TV+ has the rights to "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown." After all, the Charlie Brown Halloween special was a key part of the fall season's television offerings. Since its debut in 1966 on CBS, it became a fixture of the small screen. Its popularity on television continued even after the advent of streaming, with over 6 million viewers watching it on ABC in October 2014.
But television ratings have gone downhill and a record number of Americans are cutting the cord, saying goodbye to cable companies. In 2020, Apple TV+ snatched up the rights for all of the Charlie Brown-focused holiday specials, creating a significant shift in how fans consume Peanuts content. Now, viewers require an Apple TV+ subscription to watch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown," "A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving," "A Charlie Brown Christmas," and more. An Apple TV+ subscription is $9.99, though a 7-day free trial is available.
"It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" is streaming on Apple TV+.