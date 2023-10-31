Here's Where You Can Stream It's The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

It's Halloween, which means it's time to light up the Jack-o'-lanterns, have full-sized bars of your favorite chocolate, and watch "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."

Released in 1966, the Peanuts television special has become synonymous with Halloween. In it, Linus stands sentry in a pumpkin patch, waiting for the Great Pumpkin to grace him with presents and praise. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown and the rest of the beloved characters deal with their own Halloween side quests. Decades after its release, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" persists as essential spooky season viewing.

Once a staple of the small screen, "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" can be streamed on Apple TV+. The Peanuts Halloween special has been available on the platform since 2020. The Peanuts special is available to stream wherever Apple TV+ is available, meaning viewers in Canada, Mexico, Germany, and more can watch the short film on demand, just like stateside subscribers.

The short film's rich visuals continue to be a part of the larger Halloween culture, with fans around the world continuing to reference it. From Snoopy's fighter pilot outfit to the absolutely adorable ghost costumes, the iconography from "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown" can't be escaped. Before the kids head out for Trick-or-Treat, parents can show their loved ones the holiday-defining special.