Why Julia Fox Was Never The Same After Uncut Gems

The following article includes discussions of addiction.

When A24's "Uncut Gems" hit theaters in 2019, all anyone could talk about was Adam Sandler's standout dramatic performance as gambling addict jeweler Howard Ratner — a far cry from his usual comedic roles. Except, Sandler wasn't the only gem in the film's phenomenal cast. Among the top talent, former NBA superstar Kevin Garnett and Grammy award-winning artist The Weeknd impressed critics with their feature acting debuts playing themselves. Joining with her own feature acting debut was then-unknown actor Julia Fox, who played her curated on-screen doppelganger Julia — Howard's showroom saleswoman and mistress.

How exactly did this local New York City celebrity known for launching her own fashion line, being featured in Playboy's last nude edition, and shocking onlookers with her underground artistry get cast in one of the biggest films of the year? The same way she approaches everything in life — by being unapologetically herself. After meeting the filmmaking duo of Josh and Benny Safdie years earlier through a chance encounter at the SoHo café Jack's Wife Freda, Fox received a phone call about a role in their upcoming film "Uncut Gems" specifically made with her in mind. Without a second thought, she knew this would be her big break. Little did she know, though, that accepting the part would change her life in ways she never could've imagined.