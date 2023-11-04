Whatever Happened To Deadliest Catch's Joseph McMahon?

The following article includes mentions of gun violence and suicide.

Joe McMahon worked as an associate producer on Seasons 9 and 10 of "Deadliest Catch," amassing credits on a total of 19 episodes that aired between 2013 and 2014. In July 2015, McMahon died after he was shot outside of his own home, counting his name among a number of "Deadliest Catch" cast and crew who have sadly passed away.

Outlets like CBS reported that cops arrived on the scene around 2:00 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshot sounds in his neighborhood. At that point, McMahon had been shot multiple times and he was pronounced dead at the time of their arrival. He was 24 years old.

Meanwhile, the suspect was identified later that day. Investigators found him inside a vehicle, also dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. These were all of the details available about the incident in its immediate aftermath. However, McMahon's father, Tom McMahon, later penned an editorial outlining specifics in further detail. The suspected killer, it turned out, was someone Joe McMahon knew from his childhood.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org