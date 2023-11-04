One Loki Quote In Season 2 Confirms Everything Has Changed

Even in Season 2, "Loki" continues to prove its dominance as a Marvel Disney+ show. Of course, it helps the series is led by Tom Hiddleston's Loki, who's always been a fan-favorite dating back to his first appearance in 2011's "Thor." But the god of mischief has come a long way, and fans have latched onto one quote of his from Season 2's "Heart of the TVA."

A pivotal point in the episode is when Loki speaks with Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) about their role in preserving the Time Variance Authority as well as the universe's free will. At one point, Sylvie says, "Sounds like whatever we do, we're playing god." Loki replies, "We are gods." It's three words, but it really says everything, as Redditor u/cbekel3618 pointed out in a discussion thread, "Loki and Sylvie's convo makes me really appreciate just how far Loki's come as a character since S1 as well as just how damn good Hiddleston is in the role."

But it was Loki's "We are gods" line that really struck a chord, as u/thatfriendyouforgot dissected, "I loved the delivery of this line. Godhood used to make Loki feel superior, entitled, and ambitious. Now, it makes him feel responsible and maybe a little resigned. A lot of character growth conveyed in three words."

"Loki" could've rested on its laurels by having time-traversing shenanigans, but it's really made the effort to flesh out the titular character in a way that wasn't possible in the films.