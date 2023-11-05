Wesley Snipes Almost Played An Iconic Star Trek Character

Before the Starship Enterprise began its voyage to strange new worlds with "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1987, Wesley Snipes was among the actors who auditioned to join Captain Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) on deck.

Letters of Note drew attention to Snipes' audition, reporting on a casting memo from Paramount Television — the studio that produced the series for its seven-season run from 1987 to 1984. The memo listed him among the actors who were under consideration to play Lieutenant Commander Geordi La Forge. All actors were expected to read for "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry.

Of course, LeVar Burton, whose Hollywood breakthrough came in 1977 with his Emmy-nominated performance as Kunta Kinte in "Roots," eventually won the role. He later reprised it in "The Next Generation" theatrical films and the spinoff series, "Star Trek: Picard."

In a 2021 interview with Collider about his movie "Coming 2 America," Snipes said he wasn't as disappointed about not landing the Geordi role as he was missing out on the chance to star in the original "Coming to America" film. "Because I think if I had gotten the role [of Geordi] I would have been in television more than film, and maybe would have... never got a chance to do everything else I've done," Snipes said.

In a gracious nod to Burton, Snipes added in the Den of Geek interview, "It was close. But yeah, a greater actor than I went on to make it famous. I applaud him, my friend, great and wonderful."