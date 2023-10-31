The Kang Dynasty Theory: The One Character Who's Immune To The TVA's Pruning

When the Time Variance Authority prunes variants, they end up in the Void — a desolate location at the end of time guarded by the storm-like trans-temporal entity Alioth. It's there the Kang the Conqueror variant He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) first set up his Citadel at the End of Time, where he oversees the Sacred Timeline before his death. The Void hasn't been seen since "Loki" Season 1, but it's possible that Kang (or one of his time-manipulating variants) could turn to it to trap the Avengers in the upcoming "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty." If that happens, the dimension-hopping hero America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) might be the solution to saving them.

Redditor u/oohitztommy questioned whether or not Chavez can be pruned since she doesn't have a variant due to being born in the Utopian Parallel, a reality outside of space and time itself. "If the [Time S]tick does touch her what do you think would happen? I think she might be a key player [in] the [M]ultiverse [S]aga," they theorized. While there's no definitive answer yet to the complicated question, Redditors speculated how Chavez's powers might work in the Void, with u/Eclipsiical asserting, "She would go the Void but she would just make a portal back." Redditor u/I8itall4tehmoney joked, "As she is disappearing she says 'I'll be back' like [A]rnold."