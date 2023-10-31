This Cardi B Star Wars Mashup Is Out Of This World
Star Wars has been a pop cultural touchstone for decades. While some are obviously hardcore fans with a deep knowledge of lore, pretty much anyone you talk to will understand what you're referencing when you bring up R2-D2 and Darth Vader. As such, the franchise has been memed into oblivion, with one particular addition being worthy of your attention if you're a fan of rapper Cardi B.
YouTube channel TheMexicoHouse uploaded a video of various scenes from the Star Wars movies with sound effects made by Cardi B instead of their original ones. The results are hilariously absurd, like when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) ignites his lightsaber to fight Darth Vader (David Prowse, voice by James Earl Jones), except instead of the usual lightsaber sound coming out, it's Cardi B going, "Nyuuuu." And that's just the appetizer, as there are plenty of other noteworthy dubbed scenes. This includes Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) coming to power in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," but Cardi B's laugh comes out of his mouth as he looks at his new form in delight.
What compelled the user to make such a video? Who can say? But thank goodness it exists all the same.
TheMexicoHouse made a sequel with even more Cardi B/Star Wars madness
Several years after the first Star Wars video with Cardi B sound effects, TheMexicoHouse upped the ante with a sequel on YouTube that's done even better. The follow-up video currently has over 10 million views, and there was even more to pull from this time around. While the first video focuses on the original and prequel trilogies, the newest video pulls scenes from the sequels, as well as the Disney+ series, with Baby Yoda even making an appearance.
What's amazing is how well Cardi B's voice plays into specific Star Wars scenes, such as the rapper's signature "Okurrr" coming out of a Porg. Fans really seem to enjoy these videos and want to see more, with @starwarshq spearheading the movement: "I really want to see the entire Star Wars franchise re-released in this way." With so many singles and featured spots already, there are plenty of Cardi B audio files to pull from to fill out even more videos.
Others simply marvel at Cardi B's prowess in coming out with unique sounds, like @misswy1u, who wrote, "I bet Cardi's being the best mother at reading her child storybooks with sounds." With numerous Star Wars Disney+ series and future movies in the pipeline, as well as more music from Cardi B presumably coming out soon, these mashups could continue in perpetuity.