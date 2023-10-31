This Cardi B Star Wars Mashup Is Out Of This World

Star Wars has been a pop cultural touchstone for decades. While some are obviously hardcore fans with a deep knowledge of lore, pretty much anyone you talk to will understand what you're referencing when you bring up R2-D2 and Darth Vader. As such, the franchise has been memed into oblivion, with one particular addition being worthy of your attention if you're a fan of rapper Cardi B.

YouTube channel TheMexicoHouse uploaded a video of various scenes from the Star Wars movies with sound effects made by Cardi B instead of their original ones. The results are hilariously absurd, like when Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness) ignites his lightsaber to fight Darth Vader (David Prowse, voice by James Earl Jones), except instead of the usual lightsaber sound coming out, it's Cardi B going, "Nyuuuu." And that's just the appetizer, as there are plenty of other noteworthy dubbed scenes. This includes Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) coming to power in "Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith," but Cardi B's laugh comes out of his mouth as he looks at his new form in delight.

What compelled the user to make such a video? Who can say? But thank goodness it exists all the same.