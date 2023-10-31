Harry Potter: How Did Remus Lupin Become A Werewolf?

One of the most tragic origin stories in the Harry Potter universe belongs to Remus Lupin. A friend of Harry's father, James, Lupin is introduced in the third installment of the series, "Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban," when he is hired to teach Defense Against the Dark Arts at Hogwarts. While Lupin is a favorite amongst his students — especially Harry, who begins studying privately with him — he has a secret that isn't revealed until the book's latter half: He has lived most of his life as a werewolf.

In "Prisoner of Azkaban," Lupin explains a werewolf bit him when he was a child. The specifics of his affliction are detailed in the sixth book, "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince." Here, we learn that Remus was only 4 years old when he received the bite, delivered by a werewolf named Fenrir Greyback as retribution for anti-werewolf comments made by Lupin's father. Lupin says that Greyback, who was also bitten as a child, made it his mission to infect as many people as possible in the hopes of building a werewolf army.

In the wizarding world, werewolves are looked down on by the community, which views them as dangerous and untrustworthy. When Lupin is introduced, Harry is startled by the shabbiness of his robes, a manifestation of the impoverished life he has been forced into as an adult who struggles to find work because of his chronic affliction.